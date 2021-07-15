Andy Grammer returns to Pullman to perform at Washington State University

Previously in 2018, Grammer also preformed at the Beasley Coliseum for Dad's Weekend.

PULLMAN, Wash. — Andy Grammer will be returning to Washington state University on September 3.

He will be performing at the Beasley Coliseum in Pullman.

Previously in 2018, Grammer preformed at the Beasley Coliseum during Dad's Weekend.

Grammer's song titled “Back Home" is regularly sung at WSU home football games, according to the university.

Grammer’s debut album featured the platinum singles “Keep Your Head Up” and “Fine By Me.” His second album, “Magazines or Novels,” featured the triple platinum infectious smash hit “Honey, I’m Good,” which was one of the best-selling songs of 2015, and the certified gold anthem “Good to be Alive (Hallelujah).”