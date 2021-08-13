WSU students move back to Pullman campus, first time since pandemic

This is an important week not only for freshman, but for sophomores as well. WSU students had to take classes remotely due to the pandemic.

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University students started moving in on campus Friday for the Week of Welcome.

Freshman and sophomores living in residence halls will begin making their way to Pullman throughout the week.

This is an important week not only for freshman, but for sophomores as well. That's because last year, all WSU students had to take classes remotely due to the pandemic.

Now, all those students who missed out on their first year living on campus finally get to move in.

The check in process is a bit different this year. All students will check in and received their room keys at Beasley Coliseum. Then, they can head to the residence hall to unload.

Students have also been assigned a time slot to check in, rather than everyone showing up all at once.

Freshman Isabella Santiago told KREM 2's Amanda Roley she is relieved she gets to start the year on campus.

"I was a little concerned given how things went last year," Santiago said. "I was worried that we were going to have to stay home, school would shut down and we would do remote work from the dorms. But I think it's looking pretty good this year, so that's good."

Kassandra Vogle is a sophomore. She spent her freshman year at home, like the rest of her class. This will be her first year living on campus.

“It’s been a long while just staying at home," Vogle said. "It’s not the most fun. So I’m excited to be here.”

Maggie Munoz did live on campus her freshman year. But she said the pandemic made it difficult to get the full WSU experience.

“People always talk about the Coug atmosphere and the family," Munoz said. "So, I’m excited to actually experience it.”

WSU Residence Life expects about 5,000 students will live on campus this year. WSU Director of Residence Life Brandon Brackett said he and his staff are ready for students to return to the halls.

“Last year, I think the best word to describe it is difficult, and it was for everybody for students and staff and faculty alike because of the pandemic," Brackett said.

We’re not out of the pandemic yet.

Which is why the university is requiring masks for students who are not vaccinated. They also have a rigorous testing and a sequester program for students who test positive for COVID-19.

“It means so much to be able to get back to creating this awesome campus culture was awesome Cougar family,” Brackett said.