WSU lifting COVID vaccine requirement for some students

Vaccine requirements will remain unchanged for WSU's health science students.

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University (WSU) announced they will be lifting the COVID-19 vaccine policies for most students starting with the summer 2023 classes.

The decision follows a recommendation from the university’s Infectious Disease and Public Health Advisory Committee. Vaccine requirements will remain unchanged for WSU's health science students.

According to the WSU Insider, Joel Schwartzkopf, who oversees Cougar Health Services Vice Chancellor of student health and wellbeing, said the COVID-19 vaccine requirements for students were essential during the pandemic.

“Our understanding of the virus and the tactics to combat it are evolving and we continue to follow the best available evidence from local, state, and national public health authorities, just as we have done throughout the pandemic," Schwartzkopf said in the statement.

Although the vaccine requirement is lifted, the committee still noted the severity of COVID-19 and still recommends anyone eligible to be vaccinated.

Beginning with summer 2023 classes, all six WSU campuses across the state will follow the new policy. Vaccine requirements will remain unchanged for WSU's health science students.

Classes start in May.

#WSU will no longer require most students to be vaccinated against #COVID19 beginning with the summer 2023 session. The decision follows a recommendation from the university’s Infectious Disease and Public Health Advisory Committee. Details ➡ https://t.co/RzOiiRgDNP pic.twitter.com/ErmLIfnedV — WSU System (@wsu) January 27, 2023

