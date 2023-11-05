Spokane school celebrating Teacher Appreciation Week with game of ‘Survivor’

Teachers schoolwide have been participating in challenges and games throughout the week. They are playing for prizes as well as special rewards.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPOKANE, Wash. — Teachers across the nation are being celebrated this week for their hard work and commitment to education. That is no different in Spokane, in fact, one local school is celebrating with their own version of the popular tv show, Survivor.

Sacajawea Middle School in South Hill is hosting an adapted version of the game. Teachers schoolwide have been participating in challenges and games throughout the week. They are playing for prizes as well as special rewards. In fact, the school wouldn’t even tell us what the grand prize is!

Teachers visit the front office everyday and spin a wheel that lands on different numbers. Those numbers correspond to challenges like singing a song in the hallway. Ultimately, each challenge completed by a teacher wins them more points.

Sacajawea Assistant Principal, Ashley Schraeder said, “We just wanted to do something to have fun and lighten the load to just enjoy this week and have them celebrate each other and have us celebrate them. Our PTG has done a wonderful job with breakfast, lunches, and donating prizes.”

Teachers who finish in the top four will receive gift cards.

Thursday marks the last day and bonus round for the game. The school says the winner of this round will win a personalized parking spot in front of the new school that will be opening in the fall.

Happy teacher appreciation week to all the educators out there.

WATCH RELATED: A look at construction on the new Sacajawea Middle School

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.