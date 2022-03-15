Spokane Public Schools to break ground on new middle school

Spokane Public Schools will break ground for the new Carla Peperzak Middle School on Tuesday, March 15, and the redesign of the Sacajawea Middle School on March 22.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane Public Schools (SPS) is ready to break ground on two new middle school buildings.

The first groundbreaking ceremony will be held for the new Carla Peperzak Middle School located at 2616 E 63rd Ave. The ceremony is scheduled for Tuesday, March 15 at 4 p.m.

SPS decided on the names of Pepperzak and two other middle schools in 2021 with input from the public.

Peperzak also shared her story with students across the region and was honored in a 2015 state Senate resolution and named Washington State's Person of the year in 2020.

Carla Peperzak Middle School: Building base work has been completed at both sites, allowing contractors to begin... Posted by Spokane Public Schools on Monday, March 14, 2022

The site has faced some opposition from people who used the space as an unofficial South Hill dog park. The city hopes to build an official dog park in a different space.

The second SPS groundbreaking ceremony will be held for the renovated Sacajawea Middle School on Tuesday, March 22.

The redesign for the Sacajawea Middle School is one of many projects that Spokane voters approved after passing the 2018 Bond.

The new Carla Peperzak Middle School at Mullan is one of three new middle schools buildings by the SPS as part of their $495.3 million district-wide plan. The redesign of the Sacajawea Middle School is also part of the SPS plan aimed to replace three existing middle schools.