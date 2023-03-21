South Hill Library reopens after renovations

The South Hill Library was closed for renovations as part of a $77 million bond that was passed back in 2018. It is the last library to finish renovations.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The South Hill Library celebrated its reopening after more than a year of renovations with a new play space, study spaces and computers.

"We've got a lot of new things to look forward to, including the turkey tree tops children's play space, two new study rooms for study pods and updated amenities like carpet, lighting and shelving," said Alina Murcar, the Spokane Public Library communications manager. "All of this is coming together to really make a 21st-century library experience,"

"It's really been a long time coming. We're so excited to reopen," Murcar said. "All the South Hill patrons have been ecstatic and have been asking about this for so long,"

In its grand opening, the library saw more than 100 people. Parents like Elizabeth Shaw and her two sons enjoyed the new library.

"With the children and just making sure they had a place where they can focus all their energy, it's just incredible," Shaw said.

Shaw lives a block away from the library, so she's glad its back open.

"It's fantastic," Shaw said. "We walk to the South Hill library, put the kids in the strollers... it's special that it's ours."

The library is a place to create new memories and make new friends.

"It's the spot you go to feel connected, especially when you're a new parent. Going to story time is an opportunity to make friends for the kids," Shaw said.

A storytime event is scheduled for Wednesday morning for children ages three to five. The library is open seven days a week and there's also a self-directed checkout for people to do at any time.

