Spokane County Library District shares March library programs lineup

The Spokane County Library District will be offering 48 new library programs in March for all ages.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The Spokane County Library District will be offering 48 new library programs for all ages in March.

Starting in March, kids, tweens, teens and families will have opportunities to create and discover something new at the library. The library shared the lineup featuring 48 different programs that residents will have access to in March.

Kid-favorite programs include Take It Apart, Building with Books: LEGO Challenge, and Play & Learn Storytime.

Teens can explore green screen video magic, Twisted Wire Sculptures, and a Teen Leadership Council project. Kids ages 8–12 can discover STEM concepts such as light and shadow, flight, roller coasters, and electric circuits. They can also create a Koinobori Carp Windsock, a diorama with marshmallow peeps, and LEGO Stop-Motion Animation.

Adults can explore different programs, including topics in drawing, gardening, live music, genealogy, health and well-being, and small businesses. They can also attend financial education workshops that will provide information on Free AARP Tax-Aide, Working Families Tax Credit Application Assistance, Tax Basics for Small Businesses, and Medicare.

For more information on how to sign up for these programs, visit the Spokane County Library District website.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.