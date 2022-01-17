Reardan-Edwall School District moves to remote learning for week of Jan. 18

The school district was dealing with a substantial amount of staffing shortages from COVID before making the decision Monday morning.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Reardan-Edwall School District announced this morning that it will be moving to remote learning for the week of Jan. 18 to Jan. 21 due to staffing shortages as a result of COVID-19.

Jan. 21 will remain a half day.

According to a recent e-mail from RESD Superintendent Eric Sobotta, it was reported that six elementary teachers, four support staff and four transportation staff called in with symptoms.

“Our leadership team spoke for over an hour this morning about shifting responsibilities, cancelling bus routes, etc. and we just cannot make it work,” Sobotta said in the e-mail.

Sobotta assured parents that this would not be a lost week for students, as RESD will be doing everything in its power to ensure that the next 3.5 days are an “engaging educational experience.”

Some important factors for parents to be aware of during these remote learning days include meal deliveries, special education, athletics, PCR tests and others.

To receive food delivery on remote learning days, parents of RESD are encouraged to contact klillengreen@reardansd.net (elementary) or amclaughlin@reardansd.net (middle and high school). Please do this by 7 a.m. each day, or, it is HIGHLY encourage that you request them for the entire week if you’d like meals.

While most teachers will be teaching remotely, if a student is on the D/F list, and can be brought in by their parent’s own transportation, the counseling/administrative team will be at the building from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. to support them.

RESD also mentioned that they may be able to bring the special education students onsite this week. Parents who are interested should contact JoLynn Ray at jray@reardansd.net.

Secondary athletics will also remain in a fairly fluid situation. RESD’s student athletes will continue to test three times per week and if the district has staff to coach the teams, they will continue (day-to-day). As with everywhere else, RESD is also short on testing supplies and that could impact sports.

It is important to note that RESD’s COVID Team does have PCR tests for students that have symptoms but are testing negative on the rapid antigen tests. RESD recommends that all students should take advantage of these PCR tests.

All community use of RESD gyms will be cancelled this week through Saturday.

Two wi-fi buses will be deployed all week. One will be in Edwall and the other in Four Mound. If a student needs internet, RESD recommends students to go to those buses and connect to the district internet.