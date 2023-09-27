North Idaho College board introduces motion to censure trustee Tarie Zimmerman

NIC trustees say Zimmerman revealed sensitive information to the public, prompting the motion. In the end, the board voted to table the motion for a later date.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — During another heated North Idaho College board meeting, members introduced a motion to censure trustee Tarie Zimmerman.

Board members say Zimmerman has repeatedly revealed sensitive information from meetings to the public. Chair Greg McKenzie says this is the second time Zimmerman has disclosed sensitive information from executive board meetings to the public, the first time being December 2022.

Zimmerman provided the following statement once the motion was introduced.

"I respectfully disagree with the majority's decision to censure me. I categorically deny any wrongdoing during the Aug. 31 board meeting or any prior board meeting. Voicing my opinions, stating facts as I am aware of them and raising my questions and concerns on issues that impact the college is my duty as an elected trustee and protected by the first amendment. And, if I am not permitted to express my views, even if they do not agree with the majority, then the rights of the voters who elected me will be trampled upon. To discharge my fiduciary duty to the college and to represent those who elected me, I need to express my opinions and raise a voice of dissent when I deem necessary to be sure the college is protected."

"The plain fact is my ability to express my opinions and views, as I am entitled to do under the first amendment, has been stifled by this board and the chair. I have been talked over, dismissed, shushed and disrespected and gaveled more times than I can count."

A censure is a formal statement of disapproval. It does not impact Zimmerman's position on the board.

In the end, trustees voted to table the motion for a later date. Zimmerman has served on the board since November 2022.

