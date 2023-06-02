Kellogg High School postpones graduation due to safety concerns

The ceremony will be rescheduled "when it is determined that the ceremony can be held safely."

KELLOGG, Idaho — The Kellogg School District released a statement Friday canceling the graduation ceremony set for Saturday due to safety concerns for students, staff and families.

"The Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office has informed the Kellogg School District of concerns regarding the safety of students, staff and families due to a number of outside groups and agitators," the district said in a Facebook post.

"The Kellogg High School administration firmly believes in the rights of all students and strives to provide a safe, nurturing environment where students are challenged to demonstrate individual responsibility, attain academic excellence, achieve personal success and involve themselves in lifelong learning activities," the district said.

Once a date is set for the rescheduled graduation ceremony, that information will be shared by the district.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

