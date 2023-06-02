Post Falls Chapin Building's 100th-anniversary celebration happening in July

Stories and memories are still being sought for the 100th anniversary of the Chapin Building. The milestone celebration will be on July 6.

POST FALLS, Idaho — From a pharmacy and a drugstore to a laundromat, a police station and, now, the home of the Post Falls Museum and Historical Society, the Chapin Building flows River City history.

The historical society is asking you, the citezenry, to share any and all stories you or someone you know may know for the Chapin building's centennial anniversary celebration in July.

"So many people worked here, shopped here, picked up their prescriptions or even did their laundry over the years," Post Falls Historical Society secretary Joe Butler said Thursday. "We look forward to hearing all of these."

The society announced last fall it was seeking memories, however large or small, to document and celebrate this piece of Post Falls' past. Since then, Kim Brown has conducted interviews and gathered historical threads to tie into the building's history.

To read the full story, visit our news partner the Coeur d'Alene Press.

