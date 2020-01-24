SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The East Valley School District has sent out a letter to parents after a student reported a man tried to get her to approach his vehicle on Wednesday.

According to an East Valley School District spokesperson, the incident happened on Wednesday.

"We did have an incident on Wednesday. The student went home and reported it to their parents," according to the district spokesperson.

The incident involved a man repeatedly asking the girl to come to his truck at Continuous Curriculum School in Spokane Valley. According to the spokesperson, the girl refused multiple times to go speak with the man.

After reporting what had happened to her parents, the information was passed along to police, according to the district. East Valley School District Superintendent Kelly Shea sent out a letter to parents asking them to speak with their children about not talking to strangers and reporting any suspicious activity they see.

