SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A teen is in custody after he posted social media threats against Central Valley High School on Saturday.

Spokane Valley deputies responded to a reported threat around 3:45 p.m. A school-aged student posted a video on Snapchat, in which he allegedly held a bullet near his temple and said, “I’m not playing with you [racial slur]. I’m going to put one of these in your temple,” according to Spokane Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Cpl. Mark Gregory.

Deputies arrested the student at his home, where he admitted to posting the video, saying, "It was supposed to be a joke. I thought it would be funny," Gregory said.

Gregory said the student does not go to CVHS.

Deputies took the suspect to the Spokane County Juvenile Detention Center for one felony count of threats to bomb or injure property, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities said the threat does not appear to be related to one found on a bathroom wall in the school last week.

Second threat in less than a week

Classes were canceled at CVHS on Friday after another threat against the school was found on a bathroom wall.

CVHS sent an alert just after 8:15 a.m. on Friday that said the school was on lockdown due to a "possible threat." A little over an hour later, the school announced that students were being sent home.

Students were told to leave their backpacks on campus and some students told KREM 2 they were searched.

Gregory said on Friday that the threat was general and not directed at a specific person.

Gregory said the sheriff's office was not releasing the nature of the threat but the person responsible could face felony charges.

Local law enforcement are working the school district to investigate the threat, Gregory said.

East Valley High School also found a threat written in a bathroom on Friday. The district said it still plans to open school on Monday.

