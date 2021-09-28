Parents raise concerns after Central Valley HS freshmen asked to write about 'the perfect murder'

A picture of the assignment sent to KREM 2 news shows students were asked to write about a "perfect murder" ahead of reading the short story "Lamb to the Slaughter."

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Some parents of freshmen in a Central Valley High School language arts class were concerned about a writing assignment given to students on Friday.

A picture of the assignment sent to KREM 2 news shows students were asked to write about a "perfect murder" ahead of reading the short story "Lamb to the Slaughter" by Roald Dahl.

The assignment reads:

“What would be the ingredients of the ‘perfect murder’? Turn the following ideas into real sentences and put them in a paragraph briefly explaining ‘the perfect murder.’ Items should appear in your paragraph according to order of importance. There are 10 ideas here, so if you remove one, you have to add an idea of your own.

It should be easy to arrange. It should leave no clues. There should be no noise. It should look like suicide. It should take place in a lonely, isolated place. It should be cheap. No violence should be necessary. It should look like an accident. It should be quick. The murderer should have a good alibi.”

Central Valley School District spokesperson Marla Nunberg issued a statement in response to parents' concerns, writing in part that it "was not appropriate, was not approved nor was it sanctioned by CVHS or Central Valley School District and is not part of our approved curriculum."

"It was addressed and the assignment was changed as soon as it was brought to the attention of administration and an apology was sent to the entire class last Friday," Nunberg wrote in the statement.

A parent shared with KREM 2 an apology the teacher sent to parents. It reads, “Yesterday I gave my students an activity that in retrospect may have caused some students to feel uncomfortable. Please know that I have pulled this assignment back and will move forward with my classes in a productive manner. I apologize if this caused any discomfort for any of my students and families. I love teaching Language Arts at CVHS and will work hard to deliver curriculum that is appropriate for every student.”