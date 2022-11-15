Vigil for four University of Idaho students killed near campus scheduled for after fall break

The vigil will be held on the lawn of the University of Idaho Administration Building on Wednesday, Nov. 30. Time is still pending.

Example video title will go here for this video

MOSCOW, Idaho — A vigil for the four students who were found dead in a home near the University of Idaho (UI) campus is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 30.

According to the University of Idaho, the candlelight vigil that was scheduled for this Wednesday night will be postponed until after fall break as most students are out of town for Thanksgiving break. The time the vigil will take place is still yet to be determined.

As of Tuesday, Nov. 15, the Moscow Police are still investigating the deaths of the four students, identified as 20-year-old Ethan Chapin, from Conway, Wash., 21-year-old Madison Mogen, from Coeur d'Alene, 20-year-old Xana Kernodle, from Post Falls, and 21-year-old Kaylee Goncalves, from Rathdrum. Police say they believe an edged weapon, such as a knife, was used in the attack that killed them.

Autopsies are scheduled to be completed soon, and police hope that will provide more information about the deaths.

Moscow Police said they "believe this was an isolated, targeted attack, and there is no imminent threat to the community at large."

Students, school staff, and the Moscow community will be gathering on Nov. 30 on the lawn of the Administration Building to honor the memory of Ethan, Madison, Xana, and Kaylee.

Here is what we know about the four students' ties to the university:

Ethan was a UI freshman majoring in recreation, sport and tourism management and was a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity.

Madison was a UI senior majoring in marketing and a Pi Beta Phi sorority member.

Xana was a UI junior marketing major and Pi Beta Phi sorority member.

Kaylee was a UI senior majoring in general studies and a member of the Alpha Pi sorority.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.