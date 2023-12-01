Mother of Ethan Chapin provides update on emotional status of family two months after losing son

A scholarship in Ethan's name has already raised more than $100,000.

MOSCOW, Idaho — Ethan Chapin's mom says the family is still trying to process their new normal.

In a Facebook post, Stacy Chapin says they spend no time being angry, adding it's energy not well spent and it still wouldn't change the outcome.

During the vigil on campus, Ethan's mom told everyone they were eternally grateful for the time they spent with him.

"That's the most important message we have for you and your families, is to make sure you spend as much time as possible with them because time is precious and it's something you can't get back," Stacy said.

Chapin and his twin brother and sister were inseparable. This week, they returned to campus without him. Chapin's mom says anything he had is now 'frozen with the defense.' For them, that includes two cars, his personal belongings and a 'nice set of golf clubs.'

Chapin's mom went on to say the support from the university, Moscow PD and Idaho State Police has been profound and they are eternally grateful for all the cards and messages they've received from around the country, too many to reply to.

The tulip farm Ethan worked at growing up is working on a way to honor him, selling a tulip bulb mix called "Ethan's Smile." Proceeds will support a memorial garden and scholarship.

The Sigma Chi Foundation created a scholarship in Ethan's name to honor his memory. So far, nearly $114,000 have been raised. The scholarship will be presented each year to an undergraduate member of the Gamma Eta chapter.

