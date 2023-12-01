Moscow murder suspect waives right to speedy preliminary hearing

During a status hearing in the Moscow murder case, the 28-year-old suspect waived his right to a speedy preliminary hearing. He will appear again on June 26, 2023.

MOSCOW, Idaho — The man accused of murdering four University of Idaho students appeared in court Thursday morning for a status hearing. During that hearing, the suspect waived his right to a speedy preliminary hearing and the judge set a date for that hearing.

28-year-old Bryan Kohberger remains in custody at the Latah County Jail. He is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of first-degree burglary in relation to the deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, and Xana Kernodle on Nov. 13.

On Thursday, the suspect waived his right to a speedy preliminary hearing. The court also reserved the entire week of June 26, 2023, to present evidence as part of the preliminary hearing.

The request for the June hearing was made by the suspect's attorney, Anne Taylor.

As the defendant, the suspect has the right to have a preliminary hearing within 14 days of his first court appearance. However, waiving that right means the preliminary hearing can happen at any time.

During the preliminary hearing, also referred to as a probable cause hearing, the state has the responsibility of proving that more likely than not, the suspect is the person who committed the murders.

During the suspect's first appearance on Jan. 5, a Latah County judge ruled he would remain in jail without bail. He was also given a no-contact order that prohibits him from having any contact with the victims' families, friends and the surviving roommates.

If the suspect pleads guilty or is found guilty, he faces the death penalty or life in prison.

During the Jan. 5 hearing, the suspect was present with his public defender, Ann Taylor. Latah County Magistrate Megan Marshall informed him of his rights and read the charges against him.

The state bears the burden of proving beyond a reasonable doubt that the suspect is responsible for the four murders. He is also eligible to have a preliminary hearing within 14 days of his first appearance.

If probable cause is established during the preliminary hearing, the case will be transferred to Latah County District Court, at which point the suspect will be allowed to enter a plea of guilty, not guilty or no contest. A jury trial will also be set at that time.

The suspect's preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 26, 2023 at 9 a.m. His arraignment has not yet been scheduled.

