Person of interest in teen girl's death identified as convicted sex offender

KREM 2 confirmed with the Yakima County Sheriff's Office that Juan Carlos Sandoval is a person of interest in the death of 17-year-old Samantha Kalinchuk.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A person of interest has been identified in the death of a Spokane girl whose body was found in Yakima County.

KREM 2 confirmed with the Yakima County Sheriff's Office that Juan Carlos Sandoval is a person of interest in the death of 17-year-old Samantha Kalinchuk. According to the sheriff's office, Sandoval is a convicted sex offender and reportedly traveled to Yakima County with Kalinchuk prior to her murder.

Kalinchuk's body was found on April 30 when a homeowner reported a foul smell coming from his property on Farm Lane in Mabton. While searching for the source of the smell, he eventually found Kalinchuk's body.

An autopsy conducted the next day revealed Kalinchuk suffered a single gunshot wound to the head, which led investigators to determine her manner of death as a homicide.

Investigators told KREM 2 Sandoval was arrested in Yakima County for an unrelated kidnapping charge days after Kalinchuk’s body was discovered. Deputies found Sandoval in possession of a firearm and say it could take several weeks to determine if it’s the same weapon used in the murder.

The sheriff’s office says Sandoval has been identified as a person of interest in Kalinchuk's death. He asked for a lawyer when questioned by detectives.

Anyone with information on this case is advised to call the Yakima County Sheriff's Office at (509) 574-2500 or (800) 572-0490. Tips can also be called in to Crime Stoppers of Yakima County at (509) 248-9980 or (800) 248-9980.

The sheriff's office can also be reached via their website.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.