Missing 17-year-old girl from Spokane found dead in Yakima County

MABTON, Wash. — A missing 17-year-old girl from Spokane was found dead in Yakima County last month. On Thursday, the girl's identity was confirmed.

According to the Yakima County Sheriff's Office, Samantha Kalinchuck's death is being investigated as a homicide.

The sheriff's office says Kalinchuck's body was found on April 30 when a homeowner reported a foul smell coming from his property on Farm Lane in Mabton. While searching for the source of the smell, the homeowner eventually found Kalinchuck's body.

An autopsy conducted the next day revealed Kalinchuck suffered a single gunshot wound to the head, which led investigators to determine her death as a homicide.

The investigation into Kalinchuck's body is still ongoing at this time. Anyone with information on this case is advised to call the Yakima County Sheriff's Office at (509) 574-2500 or (800) 572-0490. Tips can also be called into Crime Stoppers of Yakima County at (509) 248-9980 or (800) 248-9980.

The sheriff's office can also be reached via their website.

