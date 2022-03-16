Suspect in RV homicide arrested, then released from jail

Prosecutors originally wanted Michael Adaszewski’s bond to be set at $750,000 then asked a judge to release him without bond at his first arraignment.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man charged with second-degree murder was released from jail without bond the day after he was arrested.

Adaszewski, 61, is still charged in the death of Dustin Burrows, 41. Burrows’ body was discovered by firefighters in an RV which caught fire March 6 near the corner of Rockwell Avenue and Jefferson Street in north Spokane.

According to court documents, Burrows was shot to death two days earlier by Adaszewski who owns the RV and rents a home where the RV is parked. Adaszewski ran into the house Mar. 4 telling his roommates “They were going to kill me” and “I killed him… he’s dead.”

Adaszewski claimed Burrows and another man attempted to rob him, according to court documents. Roommates encouraged Adaszewski to call the police but he never did.

Burrows’ girlfriend said he and another person had attempted a robbery because they had received information about a motor home/recreational vehicle and the occupant having drugs, according to court documents.

Detectives interview Burrows’ mother who said she received information that a robbery had gone wrong and that her son, Dustin, was involved and had a firearm with him at the time.

Firefighters found Burrows’ body in the RV after putting out the fire. The Spokane County Medical Examiner ruled his death a homicide, caused by multiple gunshot wounds.

Adaszewski was arrested and charged with second-degree murder Mar. 10, and released the following day. As part of his release, Adaszewski must remain in Spokane County and no possess any dangerous weapons. As of Wednesday, charges have not been dropped.

Burrows’ mom told KREM 2 her son was a drug user and abuser but was trying to turn his life around. She said her son did not deserve to die this way, adding Burrows was a very caring and funny guy. Burrows’ mom said his friends are all greatly grieving his loss.