SPD seeking assistance in hit and run of a police vehicle

The officer and woman in the police vehicle were treated at the hospital for minor injuries.

SPOKANE, Wash. — During the early morning hours of March 12, an on-duty Spokane police officer was transporting a woman in his patrol car before they were hit by another vehicle on the intersection of Boone Ave. and Washington St.

According to a press release from the Spokane Police Department (SPD), the vehicle continued westbound on Boone and then northbound on Howard St. SPD's Major Crimes is investigating the incident as a felony hit and run.

The officer and woman were treated at the hospital for minor injuries. According to the press release, investigators have narrowed down the fleeing vehicle to a maroon/dark red 2003-2011 Lincoln Town car like the one pictured above.