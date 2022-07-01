Suspect in Rochester Heights Park murder speaks out

31-year-old Rose Sedin is charged with murdering 53-year-old James Clark. She made her first court appearance Tuesday and spoke with KREM 2 the same night.

SPOKANE, Wash. — WARNING: This story contains court document details of a murder and adult language. Reader discretion is advised.

31-year-old Rose Sedin is charged with murdering 53-year-old James Clark and leaving his body in Rochester Heights Park on Friday, July 1.

The woman made her first court appearance Tuesday afternoon and, that same night, spoke with KREM 2 while in custody.

During some moments of the interview, Sedin laughed and smiled despite the charges she was facing.

"My attorney advised me not to talk to you, not to talk to the cops, not to talk to anyone but I'm not scared to talk about anything to people because if I'm scared to talk about s***, there's a reason for that and I'm not scared," Sedin said.

Clark's murder shocked Jeff Dickenson and his mom, who gave Clark a place to stay after his mother passed away.

But, there was tension in their three bedroom apartment. At one point, Clark was six months behind on rent. They asked him to move out and he finally did. Clark was murdered less than a day after.

"It was horrible," Dickenson said. "I was shocked. I want to say horrified. I'm still trying to absorb this. He wasn't out there very long. I just don't understand this."

Sedin is adamant that she did not murder Clark, despite Spokane police saying they have video of her in the park that morning.

"They can say whatever they want," Sedin said.

According to court documents, two witnesses saw a woman on top of a much smaller man in the park that morning. His arms were flailing.

Sedin says she's homeless and sleeps in parks around Hillyard. She claims she can't remember if she was at Rochester Heights Park that morning, but she does say it's a possibility.

"I literally don't ever stop moving for more than like 5 minutes," Sedin said.

She offered an explanation as to why she may have been on camera.

"So like Hollywood, they can basically do anything, make videos look any type of way," Sedin said. "They could take your face and put it on mine you know what I mean, like I'm not worried about it."

Police say the woman walked away with a red cooler bag that Clark had taken out of a storage shed a few hours before the murder.

"I did find a cell phone, a knife, a bag, a few other things in a park bathroom and it was bloody," Sedin said. "I live on the streets. You know, it's not my business on how blood gets anywhere."

"I do know that I wiped it off on my clothes, then I took my clothes off and stuck them in the toilet and then I ringed them out on me because it was f***** hotter than Hades," Sedin continued.

Police located Sedin hours later and say she had the same clothes and tattoos as the woman seen in the video, but they didn't find any blood on her.

Sedin is being held on $1.2 million, charged with first and second-degree murder.

Court documents reveal that Clark planned to buy a tent and move into the homeless camp off I-90 and Freya.

