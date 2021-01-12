Suspect in custody after opening fire at Post Falls coffee stand near gas station

One man was shot in the neck and another was hit by shrapnel after a bullet struck a vehicle, Post Falls police said. They are reportedly in stable condition.

POST FALLS, Idaho — Two men are hurt and a suspect is in custody after a shooting at a Post Falls coffee stand on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Post Falls police identified the suspect as 32-year-old Tisen W. Sterkel of Newport, Washington. Sterkel pulled up to the coffee stand in the parking lot of a gas station on Highway 41 and started firing at about 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, police said.

Two men were shot and Sterkel fled the scene, police said. Shortly after, an armed carjacking was reported at Highway 53 and McGuire Road outside of Post Falls. Police learned that the suspect's original vehicle was abandoned near a home on Greensferry Road near Hayden Avenue and the suspect stole another vehicle, which he drove to the carjacking location.

As authorities arrived in the area, they saw a vehicle driving along the railroad tracks on Highway 53, according to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office. The driver refused to stop and eluded authorities in a field between Pleasant View and McGuire Roads.

Kootenai County Sheriff's deputies found Sterkel driving the stolen vehicle and took him into custody without incident, Post Falls police said.

One of the wounded men was shot in the neck and is undergoing surgery, police said. Another man was hit by shrapnel after a bullet struck a vehicle. Both men were reportedly in stable condition as of Wednesday afternoon.

McLean said the shooting appears to be random. The suspect apparently did not know the victims and the shooting may be drug-related, police said.