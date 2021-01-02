Spokane woman may have been taken by boyfriend in Montana, sheriff says

At 12:45 p.m. Monday 911 took a report that Korrine Peterson, from Spokane, had possibly be taken against her will by her boyfriend, John Monday.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Law enforcement in Montana are searching for a Spokane woman who may have been abducted by her boyfriend.

According to a post on the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, 911 took a report at 12:45 p.m. on Monday that Korrine Peterson from Spokane had possibly been taken against her will by her boyfriend, John Monday, who is also from Spokane.

At the time of the call, it was believed they were in a remote area of west Lake County, possibly in the Irvine Flats area, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said officers have conducted extensive searched of county roads in these areas but were not able to locate them.

The sheriff’s office also said they are in a red two-door car but they have no information on the license plate or the make and model of the car.

Those who see Monday, Peterson or the car are asked to call 911.