Spokane, Tukwila police arrest suspect accused of setting 3 fires in Sunset Hills area

According to the Spokane Police Department (SPD), 53-year-old Vickie L. Smith was arrested Thursday morning in King County and is awaiting extradition to Spokane.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A suspect has been arrested in connection with the series of fires that were ignited in the Sunset Highway/Hills area near the Finch Arboretum on Aug. 3.

According to the Spokane Police Department (SPD), 53-year-old Vickie L. Smith was arrested Thursday morning in King County and is awaiting extradition to Spokane. The arrest was made in collaboration with Tukwila police.

She is charged with three counts of first-degree arson in relation to the fires, which prompted Level 3 evacuations for people in multiple areas.

The investigation also revealed Smith is suspected to be behind the graffiti threats to burn Spokane that were written on numerous pillars in the downtown area. SPD says Smith is a convicted felon.

This is a developing story and we will provide more details as we receive them.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.