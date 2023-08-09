Regional fire marshals implement burn ban restrictions in Spokane County

All cities and fire agencies want to keep communities safe from fire risk by reducing the number of human-caused wildfires.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Regional Fire Marshals have implemented burn restrictions in Spokane County this summer to help protect air quality and reduce the risk of fires.

With high temperatures in the forecast, all cities and fire agencies want to keep communities safe from fire risk by reducing the number of human-caused wildfires.

During the burn restriction, it is still okay to use manufactured portable devices like barbeques, fireplaces, chimineas and patio warmers as long as screens or spark arresters are in place.

However, backyard fire pits and campfires need to wait until fire risk reduces.

The Fire Danger Burn Restriction is effective Friday, June 30 and it is in effect in Spokane, Spokane Valley, Cheney, Airway Heights and Deer Park.

“With increasing temperatures and our native fuels drying out, please burn carefully. Only burn in approved devices, have a fire extinguisher or hose readily accessible” City of Spokane Fire Marshal Lance Dahl said. “Please be kind to your neighbors and only burn clean dry wood, and remember to watch for burn restrictions related to our smoke index.”

Injuries caused by fireworks in the Spokane metro area are drastically lower than the national average. According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) Reported fireworks injuries increased by 56 % in 2020.

Over the last thirty years, Spokane has remained stable with less than 5 injuries treated at area medical centers, a drop from 29 injuries 31 years ago.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.