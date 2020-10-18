Spokane County Sheriff's Deputies looking for suspect who fled shooting scene on the South Hill

Spokane County Sheriff's Deputies and Spokane Police are on the scene after reports of a shooting on the South Hill.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Sheriff's Deputies and Spokane Police are searching for a suspect after one person was found shot in his car near East 55th Avenue Sunday afternoon.

Right now, the roads are fully blocked off and the Spokane Sheriff's Deputies are on the scene.

KREM 2's Morgan Trau said police have a flying drone looking over the area for the suspect and will be in the area for several hours.

Spokane County District 8 Firefighters said they are treating a patient with a gunshot wound in the abdomen area.

If anyone has information regarding the shooting call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

