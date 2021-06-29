Spokane police search for carjacking suspect in downtown

Police say there was a carjacking at 2nd Street and Thor and the suspect fled to the area of West 7th Avenue and South Washington Street.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are searching for a carjacking suspect in Downtown Spokane.

According to Spokane Police Officer Stacy Flynn, there was a carjacking at 2nd Street and Thor and the suspect fled to the area of West 7th Avenue and South Washington Street. Flynn said officers are actively searching for the suspect.

The suspect was identified as 23-year-old Raul Arevalo. Arevalo is described as a Hispanic man with short dark hair. He was last seen wearing gray shorts and no shirt. He is approximately 5' 11" tall and thin.

Below is a photo of Arevalo.

Arevalo is currently wanted for first-degree robbery and theft of a motor vehicle in regards to the incident Tuesday.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

No word on any injuries related to the carjacking.

KREM 2 News is headed to the scene to gather more information.

Police are asking if anyone sees Arevalo to not confront him, but call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.