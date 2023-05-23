200 potential victims connected to car theft suspect in Spokane County

SCSO says there are more suspects connected to the same series of thefts.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A suspect in connection to potentially 200 car thefts has been arrested by the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO).

SCSO identified 26-year-old Ty A. Holland as a suspect in several car thefts around Spokane County. SCSO says there are more suspects connected to the same series of thefts.

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office Investigative Unit connected over 200 potential victims to Holland.

According to SCSO, detectives identified several people suspected of committing car thefts. Holland was found by SCSO on May 17 stealing things inside the victim's car while it was parked.

After a short chase in Airway Heights, he was taken into custody.

SCIU detectives took away Holland's car and searched a storage unit used by the suspect.

Holland was booked into Spokane County Jail for felony charges of second-degree theft, second-degree vehicle prowling, first-degree trafficking stolen property, second-degree identity theft, second-degree theft and third-degree malicious mischief. He was later released on bond.

This investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are expected.

