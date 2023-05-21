5 arrested following burglary at St. Ignatius Hospital in Colfax

Two adults and three juveniles were arrested after stealing approximately $3,000 worth of hospital equipment, which has since been returned.

COLFAX, Wash. — Five people have been arrested following a burglary at St. Ignatius Hospital in Colfax.

Two adults and three juveniles were arrested after stealing approximately $3,000 worth of hospital equipment, which has since been returned. The two adults, 20-year-old Donavan Hoffman and 21-year-old Malachi Beach of Spokane Valley, have been booked into the Spokane County Jail on second-degree burglary and second-degree theft charges.

The arrests were made after investigators received tips based on photos of the suspects posted on social media.

The sheriff's office says the three juveniles will be facing charges. Those charges will be forwarded through the Whitman County Juvenile Department later next week.

