School bus driver stabbed with children still on board

During the attack, the school bus jumped a curb and crashed into nearby hedges, according to police.

PASCO, Wash. — A bus driver was stabbed while he was driving students on Friday afternoon, according to our fellow CBS station, KEPR.

The attack happened shortly after 3:00 p.m.near Longfellow Elementary School in Pasco.

Pasco Police say the man attacked the bus driver and stabbed him at least once. During the attack, the school bus jumped a curb and crashes into nearby hedges.

The bus driver was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover from his injuries.

Police say that the bus driver did not know the attacker.

Pasco School District released a statement about the attack in a Facebook post.

"Pasco Police, Fire, and paramedics responded to an assault of a bus driver at Longfellow Elementary this afternoon. There are no student injuries," they wrote.

