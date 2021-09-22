Man arrested after 'vicious' assault in downtown Spokane

The assault happened in the middle of S Jefferson St. in broad daylight on Tuesday.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man has been arrested after he brutally attacked a woman in broad daylight in downtown Spokane on Tuesday.

The assault happened at 4 p.m. in the middle of street at W 2nd Ave and S Jefferson St. The attack was caught on camera.

According to a press release from the Spokane Police Department (SPD), the video showed 24-year-old Martay Ellis stomping on the victim's head and kicking her while she was unconscious.

Ellis was booked into jail for first-degree assault, which is a class A felony.

Ellis is a 5-time convicted felon with priors that include felony assault and robbery.

The victim is in the hospital in critical condition.

In the press release, Corporal Nick Briggs with SPD said the attack was particularly shocking due the brutality and it occurring in broad daylight downtown.

"Violence of this nature has no place in our community. SPD will dedicate the necessary time and resources to arrest violent offenders," Briggs said. "SPD is thankful to witnesses who both provided valuable information"