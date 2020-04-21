SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is partnering with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game (IDFG) to investigate the poaching of a cow elk and white-tailed deer at the Washington-Idaho border.

Rewards are being offered in this case through both WDFW and IDFG for information that leads to a citation.

The elk and deer were illegally killed and the meat wasted on Friday, according to WDFW.

Authorities say the animals were shot three miles west of Blanchard in a privately-owned field off E. Blanchard Road in Washington. The hindquarters of the elk were removed, but later dumped off Blanchard Cutoff Road east of Highway 41 in Idaho.



Necropsies revealed both animals were in the later months of pregnancies, WDFW said.

“This is an egregious crime,” said WDFW Police Captain Dan Rahn. “Not only was the shooting outside of the hunting season, but the animals were spotlighted, which is illegal, the meat was wasted, and a total of four animals killed.”



Those who have information on the case can report it through several channels. Call 877-933-9847, email reportpoaching@dfw.wa.gov or send a text tip to 847411. You can also report online through the WDFW website.

Tips can be provided anonymously. A monetary reward or bonus points toward special hunts are available for information leading to an arrest.

