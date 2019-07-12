POST FALLS, Idaho — Post Falls police concluded a reported bomb threat made against Post Falls High School is not credible, according to a Facebook post.

A student reported a bomb threat at Post Falls High school, Friday, according to Post Falls Police. A post about the incident made by a parent was shared on social media and caused widespread concern.

Post Falls police stated they were "made aware of the alleged threats" and were working "closely with school officials regarding this incident," although the threat didn't seem credible at the time.

The school has not released information about this incident at this time.

