Post Falls man facing 10 counts of child pornography

The 28-year-old man is accused of distributing child sexual abuse material over the internet.

POST FALLS, Idaho — The Post Falls Police Department (PFPD) arrested a 28-year-old man on Tuesday with 10 counts of child pornography.

According to the police report, the PFPD arrested Marcus Allen Hartline, 28, on three counts of distribution of sexually exploitive material and seven counts of possession of sexually exploitive material.

The report says Hartline is accused of distributing child sexual abuse material on the internet. Back in November, investigators were able to download over 70 GBs of contraband data material, which would fill over 14 DVDs, and was suspected to belong to Hartline.

After the two-month investigation, police were able to obtain a warrant to arrest Hartline at his Post Falls house on W Moorfield Avenue on Tuesday.

According to the report, digital evidence was seized for further examination. Hartline was booked into Kootenai County Jail on Tuesday and appeared in court on Wednesday.