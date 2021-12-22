Moses Lake man arrested for child rape

The 25-year-old suspect was arrested after his DNA was matched to an 11-year-old girl's newborn baby.

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — A Moses Lake man was arrested for child rape after his DNA matched a baby that was born from an 11-year-old girl.

On Oct. 27, Child Protective Services (CPS) notified Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) about an 11-year-old who was pregnant. The child told authorities about the suspect. He then admitted to the claims to GCSO authorities.

Jensen was arrested on two counts of first-degree rape of a child on Wednesday, Dec. 22. He is currently booked in Grant County Jail.

In a Facebook post from the GCSO, they said that due to the sensitivity of this case, additional information is understandable withheld to protect the identity and well-being of the victim, the baby and their family.