Spokane police investigating possible shooting in North Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are investigating a possible shooting near 1700 E Lincoln Road in North Spokane Saturday afternoon, according to Spokane police Ofc. Mike Huffman.

Police responded to a call of a shooting in the area, Huffman said. Upon arrival, police located multiple shell casings. No one was shot, but police did identify multiple people who may have been the intended targets, Huffman said.

Police don't currently know the motive behind the shooting. The investigation is still ongoing.