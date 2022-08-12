Police responding to reports of shots fired near Bigelow Gulch and Lehman Road

The suspect is reportedly being uncooperative with police in an ongoing standoff.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Police units are currently responding to a report of shots fired near Bigelow Gulch and Lehman Road.

According to preliminary information from law enforcement, a driver was having car trouble and broke down in front of the suspect's home. After an argument, the homeowner pulled out a gun and fired a shot.

There are currently no reports of anyone injured at this time.

This is a developing news story and we will provide more updates as they become available.

