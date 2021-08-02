One person dead in North Spokane shooting

Police are investigating outside of The Star Restaurant & Lounge on North Hamilton

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police said one person is dead after a shooting outside of The Star Restaurant & Lounge.

As of 5:45 a.m. Monday police are still at the scene at North Hamilton and East Sinto Ave.

The family of the victim spoke with officers on the scene. The family tells KREM 2 a man was shot and killed, but that's all they have been told as of Monday morning. Spokane police have not identified the victim.

Police have not shut down any roadways near the area. Traffic is moving as normal.