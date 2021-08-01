Man killed in downtown Spokane shooting on Sprague Avenue

Spokane police said shots were fired in the 400 block of W. Sprague Avenue. This is near Monterey Cafe and Lucky's Pub.

SPOKANE, Wash. — One man is dead after a shooting late Saturday night in the area of Washington Street and Sprague Avenue in downtown Spokane, police said.

Spokane police said shots were fired in the 400 block of W. Sprague Avenue. This is near Monterey Cafe and Lucky's Pub. One man has been detained and police are not searching for anyone else.

There is a heavy police presence in the area of Washington Street and Sprague Avenue. Roads in the area will remain closed as authorities investigate the shooting.