Suspects believed to have shot officer in North Spokane identified; officer released from hospital

The Washington State DOC says Isaac Ott and Ray Wynecoop both have recent felony convictions. Ott was in the Graduated Re-entry program during his arrest on Sunday.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPOKANE, Wash. — The names of the two men believed to be involved in a North Spokane shooting that sent a police officer to the hospital have been identified. The officer was seriously injured and is reported to be in stable condition.

Spokane County District Court clerks confirmed to KREM 2 that the men believed to be involved are 22-year-old Ray A. Wynecoop and 21-year-old Isaac A. Ott. Both men are charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Wynecoop is also charged with attempting to elude police and Ott is charged with possession of stolen property.

According to the Washington State Department of Corrections (WSDOC), Ott was serving a 51-month sentence for first-degree robbery at the time of his arrest on Sunday. Both men are under Washington State Department of Corrections supervision, according to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO).

WSDOC said Wynecoop served an 18-month sentence for first-degree burglary and first-degree conspiracy burglary but was released on March 23, 2022.

The Spokane Co. Sheriffs office and court documents confirm these are the two drive by shooting suspects arrested on Sunday: Ray Wynecoop (left) & Isaac Ott (right). @KREM2 https://t.co/nRRqnXoMbr pic.twitter.com/euMhdrtmVw — Amanda Roley (@KREMAmandaRoley) June 27, 2022

Police said the first shots were fired at approximately 1:40 p.m. near the intersection of East Garland Avenue and East Empire Avenue on Sunday, June 26. More shots followed at a home in the 3000 block of North Martin Street within five minutes of the first report.

Police said the suspects reportedly left the scene in a black or dark blue car in both incidents.

Officers responded to the reported drive-by shooting. As officers arrived, one officer reported a vehicle matching the description of the suspect's car and said it was rapidly approaching her patrol car. She said the suspect's vehicle appeared to be "chasing" and attempting to pull up alongside her car.

Police said Ott and Wynecoop began firing at another responding officer's car and ultimately struck the officer. The two then left the scene in their vehicle and a pursuit began shortly after.

KREM obtained RING footage from a nearby home shooting the moment the suspects allegedly fired at the officers.

The men reportedly crashed into a tree near North Nevada and East Liberty. Although their car was damaged, police said they were able to flee again but eventually lost control and ended up in the front yard of a nearby house.

Ott and Wynecoop continued to elude police on foot but were taken into custody near East Dalton Avenue and North Standard Street.

The injured officer was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. As of Monday afternoon, the officer has been released from the hospital.

The house near where the officer was shot has been involved in multiple drive-by shootings in the past, according to Meidl.

Several guns were recovered from the scene of the shooting, but Spokane police did not specify how many.

This is the third time a law enforcement officer was shot in the last two years.

SCSO took over the investigation into the shooting and said additional charges for the two men are expected.