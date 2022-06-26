Spokane Officer shot on East Empire and North Perry

An officer shot in the head and leg responding to a drive by shooting is in serious but stable condition.

SPOKANE, Wash. — An officer has been shot in North Spokane on East Empire and North Perry. It is in connection with a series of drive-by shootings.

According to Mayor Nadine Woodward and police Chief Craig Meidl, the officer was hurt in the leg and head while responding to a drive by shooting on 1600 E. Garland.

Both the Mayor and Chief visited the officer in the hospital and said he is in serious but stable condition. The officer is said to be coherent and responsive.

The house near where the officer was shot has been involved in multiple drive-by shootings in the past, according to Miedl.

According to the Chief Meidl, there are two people in custody with no one believed to be left at the scene. Meidl also said the Spokane County Sheriff's department will be taking over the investigation.

The first shots were reportedly fired at 1:40 p.m. with more shots following within five minutes.

This is the third time a law enforcement officer was shot in the last two years. Both the Mayor and Miedl reiterated violence in the Spokane community must stop.