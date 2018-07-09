SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Prosecutor's Office determined that Spokane County Deputy Sheriff Sam Palmer and Spokane Police Officer Scott Hice were justified in their use of lethal force against Ronald Acre, 33, back in March.

Palmer and Hice were responding to an eviction call on North Regal Street when attempting to serve Acre with a civil eviction notice at the Agnes Kehoe Place Apartments at 5313 North Regal Street.

Officials said Acre had his hand under a blanket covering what the deputy and officer thought was a weapon. Acre had a previous history of mental health issues.

According to authority, Acre retrieved a rifle from under the blanket. After telling him to put down his weapon, Acre refused. Palmer and Hice fired their weapons several times at Acre before he let go of his rifle.

Officials said there were no indications that Palmer and Hice acted out of malice or lack of good faith.

