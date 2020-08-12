Spokane TSA discovers ninja throwing knives in passengers carry-on bag

SPOKANE, Wash. — TSA at the Spokane International Airport recently confiscated a pair of ninja throwing knives from a passenger's carry-on bags, according to the national TSA Instagram account.
"Keen eyed officers at Spokane International Airport (GEG) discovered these kunai in the passenger's carry-on bags... Throwing knives must be packed in your checked bags. We also recommend checking with your state and local laws regarding traveling with kunai as they may be illegal in your state," TSA wrote.
Spokane International Airport passengers have a history of forgetting their weapons in their carry on bags.
Between February and March 2019, Spokane airport TSA confiscated nine loaded guns from passengers' carry on luggage. TSA has confiscated at least 10 guns a year from Spokane passengers dating back to 2014, according to TSA data. In 2017, firearm confiscations peaked at 26.