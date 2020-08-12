Spokane TSA discovers ninja throwing knives in passengers carry-on bag

The knives are just the latest installment in a long line of weapons TSA has confiscated from passengers over the years at GEG.

SPOKANE, Wash. — TSA at the Spokane International Airport recently confiscated a pair of ninja throwing knives from a passenger's carry-on bags, according to the national TSA Instagram account.

"Keen eyed officers at Spokane International Airport (GEG) discovered these kunai in the passenger's carry-on bags... Throwing knives must be packed in your checked bags. We also recommend checking with your state and local laws regarding traveling with kunai as they may be illegal in your state," TSA wrote.

Spokane International Airport passengers have a history of forgetting their weapons in their carry on bags.