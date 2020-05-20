SPOKANE, Wash. — Despite many industries seeing complete shutdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic, domestic air travel in the United State has continued, albeit at a much lower pace.

With different counties and states implementing different measures to fight the spread of the virus, airports across the Inland Northwest and the country have set different requirements for things such as masks and social distancing for travelers.

This means that, even if the airport someone departs from doesn’t require something like a mask, the airport where they arrive may have rules in place requiring a face covering.

Spokane International Airport

As of May 19, Spokane International Airport said it was “coordinating with the Spokane Regional Health District and our tenants” in regards to coronavirus procedures. So far, the SRHD hasn’t mandated that masks be wore in public settings, but have encouraged the use of face masks when social distancing of six feet or more can’t be followed.

But at least one air carrier operating out of the airport, Alaska Airlines, has recently implemented a rule requiring guests to wear a face mask or covering during flights. This rule also applies to its subsidiary Horizon Airlines.

According to an Alaska Airlines spokesperson, the rule was implemented for employees on May 4 and guests on May 11. The airline is also taking distancing measures on some flights, such as closing off aisle seats unless it would seat a person sitting next to a relative they live with.

You can find more on coronavirus policies at the Spokane International Airport here.

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport

The Port of Seattle implemented a policy starting on May 18 requiring all visitors, passengers and airport workers to wear face coverings over their nose and mouth while in public areas of the airport.

This means that even if a passenger left from an airport not requiring face coverings, they would need one when they arrived in Seattle. This requirement is also in effect during TSA screening processes, according to the Port of Seattle website. However, security agents may ask travelers to briefly move or adjust masks or coverings during screenings.

The Port said it began providing face coverings to staff working with the public on April 17.

Sea-Tac is also asking travelers to maintain six feet of space from others, use only the fourth step on each escalator, not allowing more than four people in an elevator and limiting train car capacity nine people.

You can find more information on coronavirus policies at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport here.

Portland International Airport

The Portland International Airport announced on May 13 that it would be requiring face coverings for everyone at the airport, which went into effect on May 18. This includes both travelers and employees, but excludes children younger than 2 years old and those with medical conditions that prevent the wearing of a face covering.

The airport clarified that face coverings don’t have to be masks or N-96 respirators, as “those are critical supplies that must continue to be reserved for healthcare workers and other medical first responders.”

This means that at Portland International, like Sea-Tac, incoming passengers would need a face covering even if one wasn’t required at the airport of departure.

In order to encourage social distancing, the airport said it closed meet-and-greet areas and have asked those awaiting an arriving traveler to wait at home. For those picking up an arriving passenger, the airport has asked they wait outside the terminal unless the passenger needs help.

Like other airports, Portland International said it has also asked people to maintain six feet of space from others and has made some walking spaces one-way.

You can find more on coronavirus policies at the Portland International Airport here.

