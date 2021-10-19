Suspect arrested three days after fatal shooting in downtown Spokane

24-year-old Diandre Johnson was arrested by Spokane police last night for the murder of Stevie Cavitt on W Riverside Ave.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police arrested a suspect Monday night in the Saturday morning fatal shooting in downtown Spokane on West Riverside Ave.

The shooting was just one out of three that happened last Friday night and into Saturday morning, as police also responded to a drive-by and three men firing guns near an apartment complex.

Diandre R. Johnson was taken into police custody as he was exiting a store last Monday night. The 24-year-old was armed with a gun at the time of the arrest. Johnson does have a criminal record, as he was out on bail for a first-degree assault charge in April of 2020. Johnson is expected to make his first court appearance Tuesday afternoon. He was booked into the Spokane County Jail around 9:30 p.m. Monday.

According to a press release from the Spokane Police Department (SPD), the fatal shooting in downtown Spokane occurred at 12:14 a.m. Saturday. Two SPD officers were working downtown when they heard gunfire less than a block away. It was not too long before the officers found a man, Stevie Cavitt, on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. Over 30 SPD units were called in to secure the crime scene and control the crowd that formed around the incident.

Cavitt was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

After being arrested, Johnson was booked into the Spokane County Jail on a second-degree murder charge. SPD Major Crimes Unit thanked those who came forward with additional information on the shooting.