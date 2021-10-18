Spokane police searching for missing 13-year-old

The boy was last seen at 5:30 p.m. near North Elm St. and West Cleveland Ave.

SPOKANE, Wash — The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is searching for a missing 13-year-old boy.

Sean Deitrick was last seen at 5:30 p.m. near North Elm St. and West Cleveland Ave., according to SPD.

According to a press release from SPD, Deitrick is white, 5’3” and weighs approximately 170 pounds. He has dirty blonde hair and blue eyes. Deitrick was last seen wearing a red shirt, shiny blue basketball shorts, dark blue socks, and white sneakers.