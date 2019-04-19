SPOKANE, Wash. — A Ferris High School coach accused of molestation and rape of a child appeared in court for a pretrial conference hearing on Friday.

Attorney says they expected that a federal indictment on the Charles Eglet case will be filed by the end of May, according to KREM reporter Amanda Roley.

On Friday, the judge rescheduled Eglet’s next pretrial hearing for June 21 and a new trial date of July 8, Roley said.

Eglet was arrested on Aug. 24, 2018, following allegations that he forced a 15-year-old girl to have sex with at Northern Quest on June 5, 2018, after meeting her on Snapchat.

Detectives then interviewed another 14-year-old girl on Nov. 15, 2018, who said she met Eglet on Snapchat. She said when he first started talking to Eglet, “he had told her that he had already knew her and said that they had gone to college together,” documents said.

She said she corrected him immediately and told him she was 14. Documents show that she repeatedly told him how old she was.

Documents said Eglet is being investigated for sexual exploitation of a minor, communication with a minor for immoral purposes, third-degree rape of a child and possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

