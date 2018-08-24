SPOKANE, Wash. – A Ferris High School coach is accused of molestation and rape of a child.

According to the Spokane County Jail roster, Charles Eglet was arrested early Friday morning for two counts of third degree child rape, third degree child molestation and communication with a minor for immoral purposes.

Spokane Public Schools confirmed Eglet is the assistant freshman football coach.

Eglet made his first court appearance Friday afternoon. His bond has been set at $250,000. His arraignment is set for September 4.

According to court documents, Kalispel Tribal Police took a report about a sex offense that occurred at the Northern Quest Casino on June 5, 2018 involving a 29-year-old man and a 15-year-old girl. Documents said the girl's grandmother found a text string between the girl and a man who went by "Charlie."

When detectives interviewed the teen, they learned she is from Moses Lake. She said sometime in May 2018, Eglet friended her on Snapchat. Court documents said Eglet portrayed himself as a peer of the girl and forced conversation.

Court records stated that the teen stayed at Northern Quest Hotel in Airway Heights with her aunt. When the girl arrived at the hotel she opened up Snapchat, which changed her location to the Spokane area. Court documents said Eglet started messaging her almost immediately after that. The teen told detectives Eglet was constantly messaging her to meet up. She said she became annoyed and finally agreed to meet up with him in the hotel lobby. The girl thought she was meeting someone her age, so she said she was startled and scared when Eglet tapped her on the shoulder, records stated. Court documents said the teen was scared and Eglet would not let her leave.

Eglet then started asking her to have sex with him but the victim kept telling him no, according to court documents. The victim said he "wouldn't take no for an answer." Court documents said Eglet put both his hands around her waist and grabbed her hand to get her to follow him, but she pulled back and, at one point, she tried to punch him. He asked again to have sex and the victim said she finally caved, according to court documents. She told detectives she did not want to but she thought that was the only way he was going to leave her alone.

Court documents said the victim had sex with Eglet for a couple of minutes before she was able to push him away and leave.

Then, on Thursday, Washington State Patrol set up a sting on Eglet by taking over the teen's social media and arranging a meeting. Court documents said Eglet went to Northern Quest with the anticipation the victim was going to be there to have sex with him. He arrived at the hotel room they had arranged at 8:45 p.m. and was immediately taken into custody.

Documents said he was taken to the Kalispel Tribe Police station for questioning where detectives say he was "defiant, challenging and unremorseful." Court documents said he also "smiled and occasionally laughed.

Court documents said he admitted to knowing the girl was 15-years-old when they had sex and he went to the hotel to have sex with her when he was arrested.

Court documents also noted that Spokane Police took a call on July 6 in which Eglet was communicating with a 16-year-old girl and tracking her location using Snapchat. Court documents said Eglet followed the girl to a park and invited her to go with him to his house. The girl's friends recognized what he was doing and called the police, court documents said.

The district released a statement Friday morning about the arrest saying,

“We were made aware this morning of the arrest of a Ferris High School assistant freshman football coach. The allegations are very serious, and he has been placed on paid administrative leave while the district works with law enforcement to gather more information. The coach had limited supervised duties related to the football program and was not a teacher with the district. This is an ongoing investigation in its very early stages. Additional questions about the investigation should be directed to the Washington State Patrol.”

