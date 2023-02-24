Kootenai County deputies seize guns, narcotics during two separate traffic stops

Detectives with the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office arrested three people with guns and narcotics following two separate traffic stops this week.

According to KCSO, detectives with the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) conducted a traffic stop on Thursday in Post Falls near Pleasant View Road and Riverbend Avenue, after detectives saw signs of an impaired driver.

During the stop, more than one pound of methamphetamine, mushrooms, paraphernalia, and a 9mm handgun with two loaded magazines were located and seized.

Detectives arrested the car's driver, identified as Sara Brack of Post Falls, for trafficking methamphetamine. She was also charged with driving under the influence and additional charges are pending.

On Wednesday, during a traffic stop in Hayden, in the Lancaster and Highway 95 area, detectives seized approximately 450 counterfeit fentanyl pills, heroin, methamphetamine and a loaded handgun.

Detectives arrested the occupants of the car, later identified as 26-year-old Lowena Riehle of Spokane and 42-year-old Ryan Fatone of Spokane Valley.

Riehle was arrested for possession of fentanyl with the intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, and possession of paraphernalia.

Fatone was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of fentanyl with the intent to deliver, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia. Fatone was also arrested on an outstanding warrant.

